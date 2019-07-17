Nevada County Police Blotter: 911 caller is upset, but doesn’t have emergency

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:07 a.m. — An accidental call was made to 911 from Packard Drive.

8:31 a.m. — An abandoned call was made to 911.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a Dumpster on fire.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a dog in a warm car.

8:55 p.m. — A caller from Segsworth Way reported she was upset but did not have an emergency. She hung up because she was unable to speak more about her issue.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

8:46 a.m. — A caller from Golden Lily Court reported a skunk under a Porsche.

1:37 p.m. — A caller from Whitecloud Campground reported finding a human arm and jaw bone while he was standing by his car. Officials said the call was unfounded.

3:16 p.m. — An eviction was reported on Brockway Road.

3:47 p.m. — An eviction was reported on West River Street.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

1:18 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a gray Porsche parked in a loading zone.

— Sam Corey