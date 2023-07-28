Wednesday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:19 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported a male subject exposing himself with his pants down.
1:45 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a subject who had been kicked off the property just stole $40 worth of potato salad.
3:45 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported an unknown subject broke in and cut the security system twice in the past three days.
6:11 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported there were “drug deals” going down in the parking lot. The caller reported four juveniles exchanging money and baggies.
Nevada City Police Department
6:07 p.m. – A caller from Main Street reported a female on the property refusing to leave. The caller asked her to leave and she began yelling at him. The caller requested the subject be moved along.
11:59 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported she received third hand information that the front door of the business was open and people were walking out with property. The caller was en route but was advised not to go directly into the business.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:39 a.m. – A caller from Madrone Forest Drive reported she heard screaming out in the woods and three gunshots right after. It was unknown if it was a human or animal scream.
10:12 a.m. – A caller from Horseshoe Bend reported his tires had been slashed after an altercation. The caller had had a verbal argument with another unknown fisherman on the Truckee River. When the caller returned to his vehicle, the rear passenger tire had been slashed.
10:23 a.m. – A caller from Taylor Crossing reported that all the way down the gravel pit and across the bridge was a baby pig that had been abandoned. The caller reported the piglet was loose.
12:56 p.m. – A caller from Purdon Road reported an RV parked in numerous spots on the road and the subjects were leaving trash everywhere. The caller stated he had called CHP and State Parks several times and they are not stating their jurisdiction. The subject was on State Parks property.
3:55 p.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported he was near the burnt area from a fire on July 24, and subjects were back at that camp. The caller was concerned about another potential fire.
5:12 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported she just hit a deer and the deer was still in the middle of the roadway. It was unknown if the deer was still alive.
6:49 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported her neighbor’s dog was chasing her chickens.
8:44 p.m. – A caller from Old Wood Road reported hearing screaming down Echo Drive. The caller believed it was a female screaming “Help help help!” The caller was placed on hold and disconnected.
11:14 p.m. – A caller from Cherry Creek Road reported a female knocked on her door and then tried to get in her vehicle, claiming someone stole hers and could she borrow the vehicle?
—Jennifer Nobles