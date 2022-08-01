Nevada County police blotter
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
5 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported when they pulled into a parking lot, a subject jumped out from either a vehicle or the bushes with a machete.
7:29 a.m. – A caller from Henderson Street reported being yelled at by a construction crew that he needed to “get a life,” among other things, because the caller was filming them.
Saturday
10:04 p.m. – A caller from Leduc Street reported a subject driving around honking their horn. The subject would leave and then come back, still honking, and seemed very agitated.
10:09 p.m. – A caller from Oak Street reported a subject sleeping on the bleachers at the baseball field.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
5:50 p.m. – A caller from John Born Road reported a “beenapping,” stating that someone had stolen their bees and replaced them with dead bees and beetles. The caller requested extra patrol in case there are “beenappers” out and about.
7:23 p.m. – A caller from Conservation Road reported finding two freshly skinned cows in the area near the lookout.
7:34 p.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield Road reported they were unable to locate their two mules in the area.
Saturday
7:23 p.m. – A caller from Hilltop Drive reported finding a World War II or Korean War-era flare gun in a case. The caller requested the item be picked up.
Sunday
9:08 p.m. – A caller from Shadow Pines Drive reported a bear was chased by a dog and was treed. The caller was advised to leave the bear alone, but call back if the bear tried to get into the house.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
8:20 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a subject in a vehicle sleeping in their driveway. The caller was not home, but was alerted to the situation by a neighbor.
Saturday
8:34 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported hearing screaming in the alley. The caller was upset as it was louder than the play going on inside.
— Jennifer Nobles
Friday
