Nevada County Police Blotter: Ex took vehicle, caller just wants it back

3:23 a.m. — Caller from Alta Street reports man lying in road who may have been hit by a car. Officers report he had been drinking and fell off bicycle.

5:21 a.m. — Caller from Park Avenue reports she’s just seen her mother’s van get stolen. Keys in the ignition. Van later recovered from San Francisco.

6:59 a.m. — Caller from Brunswick and Sutton reports collision. Car ran red light and sideswiped caller’s vehicle.

11:15 a.m. — Caller from Glenbrooke Drive and East Main Street reports traffic accident, drivers in altercation and one doesn’t have insurance.

11:25 a.m. — Caller from Brighton Street reports former tenant in the house taking a shower and refusing to leave.

12:51 p.m. — Caller from Sutton Way reports ex-girlfriend took vehicle Sunday and hasn’t returned since then. Just wants it back.

1:45 p.m. — Caller reports on dog apparently in distress in vehicle with windows cracked and dog’s owner pounding on caller’s car and accusing the caller of calling the police on her.

3:10 p.m. — Caller from East Main Street reports man stole a bunch of climbing gear worth about $2,000 and left.

4:12 p.m. — Caller from Mill Street reports juvenile male destroying property and reporting party in an argument with him.

6:23 p.m. — Caller from Brighton Street reports being attacked by a German shepherd on the loose in the area.

6:37 p.m. — Caller from Bennett Street reports mother and son fighting, and a male neighbor is trying to get the son out of the apartment.

8:49 p.m. — Caller from Walsh Street reports someone she knows as Robin Hood emptied her bank account yesterday.

9:07 p.m. — Caller from Sutton Way reports unsupervised juveniles ringing doorbell and running away, and then also tossing rocks at the caller’s window. Caller says husband has seizures from things like this.

1:38 p.m. — Caller from Spenceville Road reports neighbors’ goats, chickens, pigs and turkeys all on the loose.

4:22 p.m. — Caller from Brunswick Road reports subject who installed sliding door was mean and overcharged her.

5:36 p.m. — Caller from Highway 49 reports woman keeps running into traffic.

7:14 p.m. — Caller from Auburn Road reports her husband has been harassing her by saying she is hitting him, but he’s not. Husband calls saying wife has hit him several times and has access to a knife and BB gun. Arrest made.

