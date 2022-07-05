Nevada County police blotter

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:59 a.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a subject holding a sign that read “Fake COVID Cards” that directed people down the street.

12:51 p.m. – A caller from Empire Street was not making much sense, reporting something about a male who had followed him from the market last night and a radio he thinks the clerk isn’t returning to him.

5:07 p.m. – A caller reported ongoing issues with theft every other night. An unknown suspect was stealing fuel from vehicles.

Saturday

7:30 a.m. – A caller reported a male walking around, pulling out an invisible gun and pretending to shoot passing cars.

8:40 a.m. – A caller claimed someone threw something at him, and did not want to leave the area until an officer visited him.

12:33 p.m. – A caller reported a group of juveniles riding minibikes. It has been an ongoing issue.

Sunday

9:05 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male subject in a moving truck who seemed angry and was spinning out in the parking lot.

1:36 p.m. – A caller from South Church Street reported two subjects who were possibly fiddling with the ATM machines, pulling out large wads of cash.

Monday

9:37 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male aiming finger guns at the caller.

8:52 p.m – A caller from Henderson Street reported aerial fireworks.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

8:23 p.m. – A caller from Pekolee Drive reported their neighbor had been shooting at their house with a BB gun.

11:17 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported he was driving and had to use the restroom but turned off on the side of the road and got lost. He was unclear on how far he had walked away from his vehicle.

Saturday

5:36 p.m. – A caller from Little Deer Creek Lane reported a skunk that in the yard acting strange and stumbling. The caller was concerned the skunk might have rabies.

6:37 p.m. – A caller from Purdon Road requested assistance with a turtle that was blocking the roadway.

11:24 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported fireworks being set off in a parking lot.

Sunday

4:50 p.m. – A caller from Alta Street reported a group of juveniles rolling a bowling ball down the hill and hitting neighbors’ vehicles.

4:52 p.m. – A caller from Sweetland Road reported a herd of goats grazing along the highway.

10:28 p.m. – A caller from Melody Road reported a subject driving very slowly with a horse tied to their RV, walking the horse in the middle of the road.

Monday

1:53 p.m – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported very large fireworks being set off.

7:14 p.m – A random 911 call was placed with multiple males singing Taylor Swift. A call back was answered then immediately hung up.

10:25 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Road reported a subject shooting at her vehicle with an airsoft while she was driving.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:54 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a subject yelling at people and tossing road cones into the street.

— Jennifer Nobles