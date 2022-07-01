Nevada County police blotter:

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

3:54 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject “going crazy” and possibly burning something.

1:11 p.m. – Two separate callers from Sutton Way reported a subject inside the store yelling at people.

4:02 p.m. – A caller from the Dorsey Drive/Highway 20/49 ramp reported a male in a reflective vest trying to cross the freeway.

5:56 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a goose that had been at the location since the early morning. The goose was not injured, according to the caller.

8:10 p.m. – A caller rom Mill Street reported a teenager threw a bottle at them, and they had the bottle so they could be dusted for fingerprints.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

3:10 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported someone yelling into the business, then called back to report someone else throwing CO2 cannisters at the front door.

1:21 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported they had been followed to several locations by an unfamiliar vehicle.

8:22 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported “tagging” to the park bathrooms.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

8:20 a.m. – A caller from Stanley Way called to say they needed a ride to court. The caller was advised that this was not a proper use of 911 and that they should contact a taxi service.

2:56 p.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported someone possibly tried to break into their house. The person then called back stating they had to run to the store real quick to get some sour cream but would be back and ready for contact.

7:39 p.m. – A caller from Mystic Mine Way reported constant firing of weapons for hours on end.

8:05 p.m. – A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported a pickup parked and overloaded with garbage. The caller also stated that there has been issues with illegal dumping in the area.

— Jennifer Nobles