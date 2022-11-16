Nevada County Police Blotter

Tuesday

Grass Valley Police Department

8:09 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Street reported a dog was locked in the maintenance room and sounded like it was hurt.

10:04 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported the theft of a Turkey Trot sign taken off the fence.

12:12 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a German Shepherd puppy with no collar. The dog was in the office and was very friendly.

1:55 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a homeless camp set up behind the business and was requesting law enforcement move them along.

4:48 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a motorcycle going over 200 miles per hour while passing on the shoulder.

5:15 p.m. – A caller from Yuba River Court reported a female possibly under the influence. Per the caller the subject was doing personal hygiene and rocking back and forth.

9:10 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject at the pumps throwing up and stumbling.

Nevada City Police Department

8:39 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject wrapped in blankets and standing in the middle of the roadway.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

8:59 a.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported an abandoned vehicle that was possibly leaking gas and going into the creek. The caller was concerned that the vehicle had been abandoned for a month.

9:53 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported fraud that occurred at the business. The caller advised an unknown subject ordered $3900 worth of product over the phone using a credit card. The subject picked up the product and two days later the credit card company took the money back from the business.

11:06 a.m. – A caller from Alta Vista Avenue reported a suspicious female walking in the neighborhood who was unfamiliar to the caller.

11:20 a.m. – A caller from Sweetland Road reported an ongoing issue with dogs coming out from the property and attempting to attack her dog.

12:01 p.m. – A caller from Sesame Street reported a suspicious male laying one driveway up and seemed to be acting oddly. The subject had a bike and backpack. The caller stated the subject was not being aggressive; he was just concerned for his well being.

4:13 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Auburn Road reported a possible drunk driver, swerving all over the lanes and almost hit the caller.

4:29 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at West McKnight Way reported an overturned vehicle that had hit a tree. An additional caller reported the same.

6:31 p.m. – A caller from Eagle Lakes Road reported his vehicle was stuck in the snow.

9:38 p.m. – A caller from Carey Drive reported a cat stuck under the deck making loud noises.

10:41 p.m. – A caller from Incline Way reported an abandoned home with a vehicle that keeps driving up and down the roadway towards the empty house. While on the line the caller went to the home and confronted the people who were near it. The caller was asked to leave, as he is a neighbor of the abandoned house.