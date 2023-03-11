Grass Valley Police Department
1:41 a.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a car was tailgating her. The caller pulled over to let the vehicle pass, and its driver got angry and blocked the caller in and got out of the car, making a scene. The caller advised the subject had left, and said that she did argue with him.
5:32 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a suspicious male looking into cars at the Park & Ride.
9:46 a.m. – A caller from Springhill Drive reported eight moving trucks were parked on the side of the roadway for an extended period of time. The parking was impacting traffic as it is by a turn and hard to see.
10:39 a.m. – A caller from Union Jack Street reported a tenant was in the office acting erratically and wouldn’t leave. The caller was afraid she was going to be assaulted. The caller hung up on dispatch, stating law enforcement “needs to get here now.”
11:32 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported they were taking down the warming shelter and were requesting pickup of leftover dog food.
1:20 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported his wife was told by phone that she needed to go to an address to clear a fraud with them and now the husband was unable to get a hold of her. The caller overheard the wife asking where to meet the subject and they advised at the check stand. The caller left approximately 15 minutes before and was worried for her safety.
3:58 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male transient was arguing about the store’s policy and a female who was associated with the male then slapped the manager of the business and spit in the caller’s face.
9:21 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street at Sierra College Drive reported the traffic lights were not cycling, causing many vehicles to run red lights.
Nevada City Police Department
7:41 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a woman was in the parking lot and acting strangely, walking up to vehicles and bothering tenants.
8:20 a.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported several subjects camped out in front of her door. She requested they be moved along.
11:43 a.m. – A caller from East Broad Street reported that just beyond her fence line there was a deer lying down for over an hour and she believed the deer was injured and unable to get up.
3:30 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported the overdose of Taylor Swift, then hung up when he was asked if he was at his plotting location. A few minutes later the caller reported the cocaine overdose of his sister. The caller reported his location then hung up.
3:59 p.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported three vehicles parked in the lane of traffic.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:25 a.m. – A caller from Banner-Quaker Hill Road reported several vehicles had just spun around, going the wrong way and slid all the way down the hill. The caller believed the roadway should be closed. No injuries were reported. The vehicles were able to assist one another to get out.
8:59 a.m. – A caller from Central House Road reported a loose pig that belongs to a neighbor. The large 300 pound pig was chased off the property the previous day but the caller believed it would return.
9:07 a.m. – A caller from East Bennett Road was concerned because the subject’s generator had been running constantly. The caller stated they have had power since Monday and was concerned maybe something was wrong since they haven’t turned it off.
10:08 a.m. – A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported they had found a black and white dog the previous day. The caller’s husband brought the dog to work with him and posted it on social media but no one had claimed him. The caller requested the dog be picked up.
11:43 a.m. – A caller from Bivens Place reported a neighbor who is running a business out of their yard. The subject was currently running three granite saws constantly and causing a noise disturbance.
11:55 a.m. – A caller from Sunrock Road called 911 to get a hold of 211 in regards to downed phone lines.
2:04 p.m. – A caller from Jackass Flats Road reported a dead cow on the side of the road with its head cut off.
4:20 p.m. – A caller from Soda Springs reported a car bumper in the roadway.
4:35 p.m. – A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported a possible building collapse. The caller could only see a large brown cloud from where she was standing.
5:42 p.m. – A caller from Norton Grade reported subjects on the property collecting items from an accident that occurred several nights ago.
6:23 p.m. – A caller from Meadow View Way reported 10 subjects were on his property and some were on the roof of a trailer. The caller stated they were all over the property. The caller stated he sees these subjects every day on his property. The caller could not describe the subjects on his property.
6:29 p.m. – CHP requested assistance from County Roads regarding a large oak tree blocking Combie Road.
7:10 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported a tree down into power lines and across the road. Per CalFire, neighbors were trying to fight the male that was clearing the tree with a chainsaw.
10:12 p.m. – Per CalFire, a building collapsed on Loma Rica Drive.
11:25 p.m. – Per CHP, CalTrans was following a possibly intoxicated driver on East Empire Street, unable to maintain lanes.
