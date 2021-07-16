Nevada County police blotter: 2 men arrested for using heroin after woman in adjacent car calls the police

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

10:43 a.m. — A caller from the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported illegal dumping taking place behind a business.

12:14 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported two men in a car near her using heroin. Police responded and arrested both individuals for illegal possession of a controlled substance.

11:41 p.m. — A caller from a residence on the 300 block of North Church Street reported a heated altercation between the caller’s sister and boyfriend, both of whom were apparently heavily intoxicated. The boyfriend and girlfriend were apparently trying to drive away with a 3-month-old infant but the caller said she took their keys to prevent them from driving drunk.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday





8:31 a.m. — A caller from Indian Flat Road reported that there had been a prowler sneaking around their residence on the previous night. Nothing was reported stolen from the home.

9:52 a.m. — A woman calling from Donner Pass Road, near Hill Road, reported a man who was apparently yelling at her and making threats.

1:36 p.m. — A caller from Scopar Road, near Luna Drive, reported that a group of people had cut a lock on a neighbor’s residence to walk across his property, possible to access a nearby marijuana grow.

2:15 p.m. — A property owner from Klondike Flat Road reported an apparent drug deal going on nearby involving a Servpro vehicle.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from Lazy Valley Road, near Quincy Lane, reported that someone came by the caller’s address blowing a kazoo and and making threats.

7:11 p.m. — A caller near the Champion Mine/Tribute trailhead reported that someone had smashed in a window to his car and stolen his wallet and a bag while he was on a run.

11:17 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road, near Cachuma Court, reported having slashed the tires of a vehicle that he said was trespassing on his property.

— Stephen Wyer