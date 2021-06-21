Nevada County police blotter: 2 callers report large parties with many juveniles

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7:20 a.m. — A caller near Running M Drive, between Maben Reservoir Place and Green Acres Drive, reported finding his daughter’s stolen bicycle listed on Craigslist in Rocklin.

7:29 a.m. — A caller near Jayhawk Drive and Falcon LP reported a fawn being attacked by a fox.

7:52 a.m. — A caller near North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a woman in a red sleeping bag lying on the white line in the road causing a traffic hazard.

10:57 a.m. — A caller near Prosser Dam Road reported a boat with too large of an outboard being launched into the reservoir.





1:15 p.m. — A caller on Lime Kiln Road and Zangol Place reported a black truck with a white tank stealing water from the fire hydrant.

6:35 p.m. — A caller near Shannon Way, between Nob Hill and Deer Park drives, reported the windows of his house broken out while it was under construction.

8:03 p.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs Road and Rough and Ready Highway reported a woman in her late 30s, a green tank top and beige shorts in the middle of the roadway trying to get run over.

9:47 p.m. — A caller near Auburn Road, between Bixler Place and Godfrey Lane, reported an 18 year old attacking her with kitchen pan.

10:57 p.m. — A caller near Alta Sierra Drive, between Kingsbury Greens Lane and Pammy Way, reported a party with underage drinking with juveniles 13 to 18 years old.

Saturday

2:46 p.m. — A caller near Shana Way, between Patricia Way and Caruso Court, reported a woman slumped over the wheel of a Grand Jeep Cherokee for 45 minutes.

3:35 p.m. — A caller near Rattlesnake Road and Julie Place reported a dog locked in a shed on a property she was unable to get to.

5:37 p.m. — A caller on Riverbend Lane, near Eagle Lakes Road, reported four belligerent subjects on the property who walked past no trespassing signs to get in the water.

6:56 p.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley Road between Clover Road and Ladino Avenue reported a fight involving a group of people throwing rocks, hitting with sticks and a bat.

9:07 p.m. — A caller near Norlene Way, between Tippy Way and Lower Circle Drive, reported a neighbor shooting a sprinkler into their yard and harassing the reporting party’s wife.

9:10 p.m. — A caller near Squirrel Creek Road and Deadmans Flat reported a male subject emerging from the bushes near his neighbor’s house.

9:55 p.m. — A caller near Quaker Hill Road reported 50 cars driving past his house to what may have been a large juvenile party in the area.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:55 a.m. — A caller on Gracie Road, between Clay Street and Melanie Court, requested a welfare check on someone in a red sleeping bag.

2:46 p.m. — A caller near Zion Street, between Brock Road and Reward Street, reported a white male causing a disturbance bleeding from his face.

— Rebecca O’Neil