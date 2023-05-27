Thursday
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
6:27 a.m. – An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility requested an inmate courtesy ride back to Truckee. Units were advised to pass along to dayshift. The call was cleared by contact.
9:21 a.m. – The jail requested a deputy for restraining order service along Maidu Avenue.
9:42 a.m. – A reporting party along Church Street requested contact referencing embezzlement and fraud occurring in Grass Valley and at the Courthouse and requested to speak with a deputy.
9:58 a.m. – A reporting party off of Carrie Drive/Dog Bar Road reported a male screaming “get out here” for past 30 minutes then heard a single gun shot 10 minutes ago.
10:16 a.m. – A caller off of Brooks Road reported she found a black bag and a bunch of needles and requested the items be picked up.
11:28 a.m. – PG&E is requesting civil standby to go into the canal area off of Excelsior Point Road. The reporting party states that the subject they’ve had issues with has thrown items into the canal that have to be retrieved.
1:48 p.m. – A caller from Lake Wildwood requested a welfare check on her elderly mother who she can’t get a hold of. (O) called in stating that the caller is not supposed to be on the property. (O) stated that the caller told her to get dogs and guns out of the house and to be ready for a fight. The caller told (O) that she was going to the residence with her husband. Neither caller answered the welfare check at the residence.
4:02 p.m. – An inmate requested a stolen vehicle reported out of North San Juan after his father attempted to but was denied by CHP who stated it had to be handled by the Sheriff’s Office. The caller was told to obtain correct address for where vehicle was taken and to re-contact CHP for a report.
5:04 p.m. – A caller at the Penn Valley Post Office reported an un-contained horse and people are trying to keep it out of the roadway. The owner showed up and put a halter on the horse.
6:16 p.m. – A reporting party at the Emergency Room reported a 14 year old patient was stabbed with scissors in the left forearm at an elementary school off of Highway 174. A report was taken.
Nevada City Police Department
12:31 a.m. – A vehicle stop on Coyote Street resulted in the arrest of two adults with multiple charges involving controlled substances.
3:29 p.m. – A caller off of Drummond Street reported a sick skunk that required dispatch. After an extensive search of the property and the neighborhood, the skunk was unable to be located.
Grass Valley Police Department
9:37 a.m. – A 911 caller reported a male subject walking down the middle of the road along Hughes Road/East Main Street, giving passing vehicles the finger.
10:09 a.m. – A reporting party reported a burglary off of Litton Drive. A report was taken.
2:01 p.m. – A disturbance was reported off of Freeman Lane after a man pushing a shopping cart was seen yelling at people and stating he is a cop.
4:05 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Sutton Way reported her vehicle was broken into. Two backpacks were taken. No suspect leads. Case taken.
4:45 p.m. – A caller off of fairmont drive reported being defrauded out of 15 thousand dollars.
7:35 p.m. – A reporting party off of Mill Street reported 5 to 6 skateboarders using the barrier to skate on. They were gone upon arrival.
7:55 p.m. – A reporting party off of Mill Street reported a male subject on the sidewalk in front of her house who has been doing pushups and taking selfies.
— Elias Funez