Nevada County Police Blotter
Grass Valley Police Department
10:05 a.m. – A caller from Tinloy Street reported the bus driver made her get off the bus and he isn’t allowed to do that because she has a bus pass. The caller said she was about to “blow her lid” and demanded an officer. The caller disconnected when asked her name.
12:48 p.m. – A caller from Murphy Street reported the theft of a chlidren’s red wagon from the front porch.
1:25 p.m. – A caller from Walsh Street reported an abandoned sailboat that has been parked there for three weeks.
3:42 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported road rage. A female had tried running multiple people off the road.
Nevada City Police Department
10:06 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a vehicle that had pulled up along their fence and was still running. The caller couldn’t identify the vehicle because it was dark. The caller called back and canceled the report as it was the neighbor’s sister’s car.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:11 a.m. – A caller from You Bet Road reported fraudulent use of his EBT card. The card had been used in Tarzana and Northridge, both in Southern California.
9:59 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 wanted assistance in getting to the airport or getting a cab. The caller was provided the number for 211.
5:37 p.m. – A caller from Conifer Lane reported hearing nine shots, a brief pause, and then another nine in rapid succession from the north of the residence. An additional caller reported the same.
Nevada County Police Blotter
Grass Valley Police Department
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments