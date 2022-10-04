Nevada County Police Blotter

Grass Valley Police Department

10:05 a.m. – A caller from Tinloy Street reported the bus driver made her get off the bus and he isn’t allowed to do that because she has a bus pass. The caller said she was about to “blow her lid” and demanded an officer. The caller disconnected when asked her name.

12:48 p.m. – A caller from Murphy Street reported the theft of a chlidren’s red wagon from the front porch.

1:25 p.m. – A caller from Walsh Street reported an abandoned sailboat that has been parked there for three weeks.

3:42 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported road rage. A female had tried running multiple people off the road.

Nevada City Police Department

10:06 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a vehicle that had pulled up along their fence and was still running. The caller couldn’t identify the vehicle because it was dark. The caller called back and canceled the report as it was the neighbor’s sister’s car.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

9:11 a.m. – A caller from You Bet Road reported fraudulent use of his EBT card. The card had been used in Tarzana and Northridge, both in Southern California.

9:59 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 wanted assistance in getting to the airport or getting a cab. The caller was provided the number for 211.

5:37 p.m. – A caller from Conifer Lane reported hearing nine shots, a brief pause, and then another nine in rapid succession from the north of the residence. An additional caller reported the same.