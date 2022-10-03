Nevada County Police Blotter: Subjects flash their crack at each other

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:51 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported seeing two subjects doing crack in front of a business. The caller said they saw the subjects flash their crack at each other.

Saturday

11:14 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a female in a motorized scooter partially blocking traffic.

7:56 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject who appeared to be intoxicated stumbled out of their vehicle and went into the store. The caller said the subject could barely walk, and was concerned the subject would return to the car and drive. The subject was cited and the vehicle towed.

Sunday

2:56 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a vehicle with no tail lamps. The caller was suspicious that the vehicle could be a “runner” vehicle in a drug or gun run. The caller sounded “erratic” and became extremely upset when asked for clarification in what the subject was reporting.

6:11 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported a subject just brought him two buckets of hypodermic needles that he found in a house.

11:58 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane requested evacuation information as they heard sirens. The caller was advised it wasn’t an evacuation, but was units attempting to make a traffic stop.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

12:03 a.m. – A caller from New Mohawk road reported a loud party going on in the area, possibly in an older office building in the area.

Saturday

6:55 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Cement Hill reported they had nearly been hit by a pickup truck that was unable to maintain a lane.

9:50 p.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported a band in the warehouse across from the Northridge playing extremely loudly and keeping her awake. An additional caller reported the same.

11:36 p.m. – A broken irrigation fitting spewing water into the air at Broad and Union Streets. Per the caller, it was obvious and could be heard from the intersection.

Sunday

3:16 p.m. – A caller from Uren Street reported hearing a single gun shot, possibly a

.22.

Nevada County Sheriff Department

Friday

8:38 a.m. – A caller from Auburn Road reported a mother goat and her four babies just showed up on the neighbors’ property.

10:46 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 stated they are a realtor with the homeowner checking on property that was supposed to be vacant to prepare to sell. The caller said there was a vehicle in the driveway, quads, and power going to a mobile home.

2:57 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported two deceased puppies on the side of the road in a trash bag, and the caller thought there might be more. It was determined they were not puppies, but two deceased raccoons likely hit by cars.

6:14 p.m. – A caller from Oak Ridge Road reported dirt bikes driving unsafely, causing a fire danger.

Saturday

8:39 a.m. – A caller from Cedar Avenue reported the construction at a nearby school was creating dust, upsetting the caller. The caller was advised that it is not illegal to create dust.

9:15 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported two men with flashlights on the side of the roadway. The subjects told the caller they needed help, but the caller did not see any vehicle. An additional caller reported the same, and stated that one man had waved him off the side of the road with a flashlight and when he pulled over another man jumped out unexpectedly. The situation made the caller nervous so he left immediately.

9:43 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported a pickup flashing green and yellow lights from the grill of the vehicle, speeding, and cutting over yellow lines.

Sunday

1:41 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported that the two subjects who stole his tools and other items were in front of the business. The caller said he would “beat them down” but also said he had an ETA after hooking up his horse trailer.

2:57 p.m. – A caller from the Lake Of The Pines boat launch ramp reported a man trying to hit someone with a tire iron.

4:52 p.m. – A caller from Willow Valley Road reported the smell of fresh spray paint on the property and requested a deputy come and check the property for vandals and trespassers. No fresh tagging was found.

7:08 p.m. – A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a baby cow in the roadway.

8:34 p.m. – A caller from Purdon Road reported two people trespassing. The caller was not on the property but was notified by neighbors. The caller said there have been issues with the two coming on the property and taking things.

10:23 p.m. – A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported hearing approximately five gun shots.

– Jennifer Nobles