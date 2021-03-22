Nevada County police blotter: 10 pigs on the loose
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:50 a.m. — A man near Brunswick and Old Tunnel roads was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
7:54 a.m. — A man in the 800 block of Sutton Way was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
9:13 a.m. — A man in the 1000 block of Sutton Way was arrested on suspicion of causing damage by fire and public intoxication.
12:28 p.m. — A woman in the 1700 block of East Main Street was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
7:24 a.m. — A caller reported someone set up his friend for arrest and he has proof.
1:27 p.m. — A caller on Ballantree and Traighli lanes reported 10 pigs were on the loose.
2:46 p.m. — Several callers reported a large boulder on the westbound lane of Highway 80 near Castle Peak.
4:26 p.m. — An employee for a business near Highway 49 and Combie Road reported theft after a man refused to wear a mask and left without paying. The business declined to press charges.
9:24 p.m. — A caller on Tranquil Lane and Rattlesnake Road reported identify theft.
11:34 p.m. — Two callers on Stanley Way reported hearing a loud explosion in the area.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
6 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street and Lindley Avenue reported someone “terrorizing the transients all the way from Nevada City to Grass Valley.”
— John Orona
