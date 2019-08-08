Nevada County planning public forum with state insurance commissioner
Mounting concerns over the loss of home insurance have led Nevada County officials to plan a public forum here with the state insurance commissioner.
Officials hope Commissioner Ricardo Lara will attend a tentative Aug. 22 forum at the Foothills Event Center and field questions from attendees.
The forum hasn’t yet been finalized.
“We are working to confirm schedules and look forward to addressing residents’ concerns,” the commissioner’s office said in an email.
