Nevada County planning public forum with state insurance commissioner

News | August 8, 2019

Alan Riquelmy

From left, Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield, state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, Supervisor Dan MIller and CEO Alison Lehman.
Courtesy of Nevada County

Mounting concerns over the loss of home insurance have led Nevada County officials to plan a public forum here with the state insurance commissioner.

Officials hope Commissioner Ricardo Lara will attend a tentative Aug. 22 forum at the Foothills Event Center and field questions from attendees.

The forum hasn’t yet been finalized.

“We are working to confirm schedules and look forward to addressing residents’ concerns,” the commissioner’s office said in an email.

