Nevada County planning commissioner and organic farmer Rich Johansen announces campaign for Nevada Irrigation District Division 5

FROM A RELEASE:

Rich Johansen has announced his candidacy to replace incumbent Nick Wilcox on the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) Board of Directors in Division 5. Wilcox has served on NID since 2008 and is not seeking reelection.



“As a fourth generation farmer and a long-time resident of Nevada County, I know the critical importance that a dependable, sustainable water supply plays in the economic health and quality of life of our region,” stated Johansen. “I believe that my extensive background in agriculture as a certified organic farmer and over eighteen years of service in local government and community organizations has prepared me to be an effective, careful steward of our water resource.”



Johansen brings an impressive record of agricultural and local government leadership experience to the race for Nevada Irrigation District 5, having served on the Nevada County Agricultural Commission for 16 years. His leadership experience also includes the Nevada County Planning Commission, where he is Vice Chair, and the Land Trust, where he served as President for two years.



“I’m proud and humbled to have the endorsement of our NID Division 5 Director, Nick Wilcox. Like myself, Nick cares deeply about our environment and preserving our quality of life in Nevada County – water is critical to our future. I am grateful to have earned his trust and confidence,” added Johansen.



Rich has a deep and long-established connection to Nevada County. His great-grandfather, Patrick Foley, arrived here in 1854. Johansen Ranch has been providing great tasting, organically grown produce to Nevada County since the mid-1970’s. They are especially known for their Satsuma mandarins and winter squash.



“I think having a long-standing connection to the community makes a difference,” said Johansen. “I know the District, I know the history, and I know the challenges that lay ahead and I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve our area.”



For more information, visit: richjohansen4nid.com.

Source: Rich Johansen campaign