Nevada County, PG&E open Community Resource centers during shut-off
From a news release:
To support customers during the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG&E will be opening a Community Resource Center beginning Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and remain open until 10 p.m.
These centers will be “mobile” and will allow for charging of personal items, including medical devices. Due to coronavirus precautions, residents will not be able to congregate at these centers.
The centers are located at:
Nevada City Elks Lodge 518 Highway 49 Nevada City, CA 95959
Sierra College Grass Valley Campus 250 Sierra College Drive
Grass Valley, CA 95945
If you are looking for an indoor setting, please refer to the County sponsored sites below.
Nevada County Sponsored Community Resource Centers
The County of Nevada will be providing two Community Resource Centers that will feature an indoor, air-conditioned setting with water and ability to charge electronic devices. These centers will be open on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from noon to 8 p.m.
The centers are located at:
Madelyn Helling Library 980 Helling Way Nevada City, CA 95959
Ready Springs School Gymnasium 10862 Spenceville Road
Penn Valley, CA 95946
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User