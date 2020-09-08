Nevada County, PG&E open Community Resource centers during shut-off

From a news release:

To support customers during the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG&E will be opening a Community Resource Center beginning Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and remain open until 10 p.m.

These centers will be “mobile” and will allow for charging of personal items, including medical devices. Due to coronavirus precautions, residents will not be able to congregate at these centers.

The centers are located at:

Nevada City Elks Lodge 518 Highway 49 Nevada City, CA 95959

Sierra College Grass Valley Campus 250 Sierra College Drive

Grass Valley, CA 95945

If you are looking for an indoor setting, please refer to the County sponsored sites below.

Nevada County Sponsored Community Resource Centers

The County of Nevada will be providing two Community Resource Centers that will feature an indoor, air-conditioned setting with water and ability to charge electronic devices. These centers will be open on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from noon to 8 p.m.

The centers are located at:

Madelyn Helling Library 980 Helling Way Nevada City, CA 95959

Ready Springs School Gymnasium 10862 Spenceville Road

Penn Valley, CA 95946