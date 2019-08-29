Nevada County Pastimes restaurant to tentatively open Sept. 16

Family friendly and affordable for the average county resident.

That’s the goal of Michelle McConnell, co-owner of Nevada County Pastimes, which replaced Penny’s Diner and is tentatively set to open Sept. 16.

For the past few months, McConnell said the restaurant has been going through updates and cannot be compared to the previous restaurant that occupied the same space at 2072 Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley.

McConnell closed Penny’s Diner in June, after operating it for about a year. The restaurant was unsustainable due to increased costs and a steady loss of customers.

“It’s a completely different thing,” said McConnell, not being able to compare the two restaurants. “They are two different avenues. It’s the difference between going left and right.”

Restaurant updates include more television screens, a fresh coat of paint, and arcade basketball and pinball games for kids.

The menu’s focus, said McConnell, will be on appetizers, burgers, home-made pizzas and a salad bar.

This weekend, McConnell said friends and family will be helping to put the finishing touches on the restaurant.

“(We’re) really making it a family affair,” said McConnell.

The co-owner said she plans to employ about 20 to 25 locals. She said the name — Nevada County Pastimes — is meant to honor both the county and sports.

“America’s favorite pastime is baseball — which also happens to be my favorite pastime,” said McConnell.

More broadly, the co-owner hopes to offer customers affordable prices without diminishing the quality of the product.

As a new mother, McConnell said it made things easier when she was able to walk into a restaurant she felt comfortable in, and where she could afford the food.

“It gave me a reprieve to know I was walking in somewhere that felt like home in a way.”

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.