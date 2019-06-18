Nevada County passes fiscal year 2019-20 budget

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors passed an almost $258 million budget on Tuesday, anticipating revenue of around 9% over last year.

About $8.6 million of the total budget will come from the county’s fund balance, which is like a savings account. That money will bridge the gap between revenues and expenses for fiscal year 2019-20.

“It’s an average year,” Deputy CEO Martin Polt said.

A handful of one-time projects are partly responsible for the bigger budget, which supervisors passed unanimously.

Martin pointed to a multi-year $3.2 million remodel of the county’s Odyssey House, an adult residential program that provides all-day support to behavioral health clients. Some road projects, one totaling $880,000, also are included.

The $8.6 million taken from the fund balance will reduce that account to around $91 million. That amount is still over 30% of the county’s budget, an industry standard, Polt said.

Roughly 60% of the county’s budget comes from local sources. The other 40% is from the state and federal government.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.

