Nevada County, others reach proposed settlement in PG&E lawsuit

It’s unknown when, or how much money, Nevada County will receive in a proposed settlement involving PG&E.

Nevada County, along with eight other cities and counties, have accepted a $415 million proposal to settle lawsuits filed in the wake of the October 2017 wildfires. The Lobo and McCourtney fires, both in western Nevada County, were part of the blazes that swept across the North State late that year, a release states.

The money, once received, will be placed in the county’s general fund. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors will decide how it’s used, County Counsel Alison Barratt-Green said.

“It’ll be awhile before any money shows up,” she added.

Barratt-Green said she can’t discuss how much in monetary damages Nevada County suffered because of the fires, as it’s part of the case.

According to the county counsel, those involved in the settlement must work toward how they’ll distribute the funds — figures that remain unknown. Additionally, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge must approve the settlement. PG&E must then get out of bankruptcy.

No timeline exists for when those benchmarks will be met.

“We remain focused on supporting our customers and communities impacted by wildfires and helping them recover and rebuild,” said Lynsey Paulo, with PG&E’s marketing and communications division, in an email. “This is an important first step toward an orderly, fair and expeditious resolution of wildfire claims and a demonstration of our willingness to work collaboratively with stakeholders to achieve mutually acceptable resolutions.”

Nevada County filed suit in January against PG&E, claiming the utility was responsible for the October 2017 fires. It cited the utility’s disregard of safety practices and infrastructure failures as reasons for the blazes.

