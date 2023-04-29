The Week of May 1 — May 7 is national Screen-Free Week! Nevada County organizations are celebrating by offering alternatives to screen-based entertainment to help residents young and old unplug. Screens are part of our lives in many ways, from work to school and play, but unplugging has benefits for both physical and mental health.
Each day of Screen-Free Week will have its own theme with fun activities across the county that highlight the value, health benefits and fun of spending time away from screens:
Wednesday — Unplug to Move
Thursday — Unplug to Read
Friday — Unplug to Create
Saturday — Unplug to Discover
Sunday — Unplug to Connect
Some screen-free activities are available all week and every week through the Nevada County Library, including its recreation collection (free outdoor games like badminton to check out), state parks and museum passes, and nature backpacks that include Bear Yuba Land Trust trail maps, guides to our local flora & fauna, and trail tools like binoculars and a microscope!
“We hope Screen-Free Week presents an opportunity for Nevada County residents to unplug and connect with screen-free activities that bring them joy, whether that’s trying a new recipe, going on a hike, reading a book or making time for friends and family,” said Erin Mettler, Interim Director of Nevada County Public Health Department. “Unplugging from our devices and connecting is good for our mental and physical health.”
Organizations supporting 2023 Screen-Free Week include the Nevada County Library, Nevada County Public Health, PARTNERS Family Resource Centers, Bright Futures for Youth including the NEO Youth Center, CalFresh Healthy Living UCCE — Placer and Nevada Counties, and Sierra Nevada Children’s Services.
For more information about Screen-Free Week activities, including resources for schools and families, Nevada County residents can visit the National Screen-Free Week website and the Nevada County Screen-Free Week shared drive. Interested in taking the Screen-Free Pledge? Visit your local Nevada County Library to learn more!