The Week of May 1 — May 7 is national Screen-Free Week! Nevada County organizations are celebrating by offering alternatives to screen-based entertainment to help residents young and old unplug. Screens are part of our lives in many ways, from work to school and play, but unplugging has benefits for both physical and mental health.

Each day of Screen-Free Week will have its own theme with fun activities across the county that highlight the value, health benefits and fun of spending time away from screens: