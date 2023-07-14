cooling centers

National Weather Service Sacramento has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Nevada County beginning Saturday morning through Monday evening. In response, Nevada County will open Cooling Centers at the Grass Valley and Penn Valley libraries from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

 Courtesy Nevada County

The National Weather Service Sacramento has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Nevada County beginning Saturday morning through Monday evening and is warning that higher temperatures can be dangerous for everyone, especially the very young, senior citizens, pregnant women, pets and animals, and those with chronic medical conditions.