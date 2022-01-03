Nevada County officials to give update on storm impacts, recovery

An update on the impacts of the latest winter storm and the recovery efforts will be given via webinar from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today. Nevada County and YubaNet will host the webinar, according to a press release.

Panelists from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, County Emergency Operations Center, Cal Fire, and PG&E will share the latest updates on the storm’s impact, emergency response efforts to date and available resources and services, according to a press release.

The webinar is produced and moderated by YubaNet. Questions may be submitted in advance via email: townhall@yubanet.com

The webinar can be found at the following sites:

YubaNet; Register for Zoom Webinar at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sZGUWfjrTkun-FjRr9DgjA

Live radio broadcasts on KVMR 89.5 FM, KNCO 830AM and STAR 94.1 FM

Live on YouTube at: http://www.youtube.com/user/yubanet

“With so many residents still without power or internet connectivity, we respectfully request the community’s assistance in sharing this information with neighbors,” the press release states.





More storm information is available at: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/storminfo or call 1-833-DIAL211.