Nevada County officials mum about PG&E closed-door session

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Monday spent just under 30 minutes behind closed doors discussing two court cases linked to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company.

The special called meeting, announced late last week, focused on the county’s suit against the utility company, as well as PG&E’s case in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

Supervisor Richard Anderson, chairman of the board, and County Counsel Alison Barratt-Green declined comment after the closed-door session.

“Closed sessions are confidential,” Barratt-Green said. “This was the appropriate timing for this update.”

The county’s suit against the utility claims PG&E disregarded safety and had infrastructure failures that led to 2017 fires, including the Lobo and McCourtney fires.

Cal Fire last week stated that the Camp Fire was caused by PG&E electrical transmission lines.