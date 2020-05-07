Nevada County officials, Assemblywoman Megan Dahle discuss reopening

State Assemblywoman Megan Dahle said some counties in her district are pushing to reopen.

Participating in a Wednesday online meeting of the Nevada County COVID-19 Business Task Force, Dahle said several counties in her district have sent letters and detailed compilations of information to state officials in an effort to have some restrictions lifted.

“If you look at the numbers in the north of the state, we’ve been diligent, stayed home, and naturally social distanced because of how remote it is,” said Dahle. “We should be looking forward to opening up in such a way that the locals are making these decisions.”

Dahle, whose district includes Nevada County, added that there is a need for more open communication between the Governor’s Office and other members of the state Legislature.

With herself and other state Assembly members returning to Sacramento this week, and the state Senate soon to follow, she is hopeful that they will be able to better bring their respective regional perspectives into statewide considerations such as closures and restrictions.

According to Dahle, some communities have weighed the benefits of reopening with the risk of becoming a hot spot of activity in their area, as concern over inter-county travel remains a key issue in whether region-specific guidelines are a viable solution.

In reference to uncertainty throughout the state as counties work independently to show statewide officials their readiness to move forward, Dahle expressed an urgent need for clear guidelines on the part of the Governor’s Office.

“We can’t keep moving the line,” she said, adding that this clarity of requirements will be a key factor in any county’s ability to have businesses reopen.

Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout raised concerns over how the reopening of the local economy will look.

Swarthout at the meeting said she’s concerned over mixed messages the community has received on the topic of businesses reopening, specifying that the businesses announced as potentially returning today will be operating curbside pickup only.

“It needs to be really clear, because I have a feeling that on Friday, Grass Valley and Nevada City will be hit hard with businesses opening because they think they can,” said Swarthout.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union.