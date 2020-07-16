Nevada County Office of Emergency Services providing PPE to small businesses

The Nevada County Office of Emergency Services will be distributing hand sanitizer and disposable surgical masks to the small business community at the county’s former Corporation Yard in order to help business owners equip staff to prevent transmission of COVID-19, a news release states.

Emergency services is offering each local business owner, with up to 25 employees, a 30-day supply of masks and sanitizer for each employee. This will come at no cost to the businesses, and has been made available by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services as well as the state Office of the Small Business Advocate.

According to a release from the county Emergency Services Office, they have 2,600 gallons of hand sanitizer and 314,000 surgical masks to distribute.

“With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Nevada County, it is increasingly important that small business employees have the equipment they need to protect others and themselves,” said local program manager Paul Cummings in the release. “Thanks to Cal OES, we are pleased to help distribute this PPE, which will help offset the cost that small businesses are shouldering to keep the community safe and their doors open.”

Distribution will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Small business owners must complete an online request form in advance in order to receive the Personal Protective Equipment. They will receive a confirmation email, and anyone — whether the owner, employee, or a volunteer — picking up the equipment will be asked to present a printed copy of that email.

Some western Nevada County organizations are offering support by assisting with the distribution, including the Economic Resource Council, Grass Valley Downtown Association, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, Nevada County Realtors Association, Nevada County Tech Connection, Nevada Union Athletics, and Rotary International.

Emergency services is also seeking volunteers to assist with the distribution. Anyone interested in volunteering for a three-and-a-half-hour shift can sign up online through Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub. The sign-up can be found here: bit.ly/PPEVolunteer

The Grass Valley pickup location, the former Corporation Yard, is at 12548 Loma Rica Drive.