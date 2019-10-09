Nevada County office closures due to power shutoff

All Nevada County Library branches in Western Nevada County are closed to the public due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.

The County’s Eric Rood Administrative Center, Crown Point, Brighton Greens, Airport Office and Transit Office are without power and closed to the public due to the PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs. Agencies across the County, including the Office of Emergency Services, will have extra staffing in place for the critical fire weather.

Nevada County activated 211 Connecting Point’s call center as the Public Information Line for the County’s Emergency Operations Center Tuesday. Call 211 Connecting Point, not 911, for any Nevada County non-emergency questions about the Red Flag Warning and PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff.



Dial 2-1-1 or 1-844-319-4119 to speak with a local 211 call specialist to find information on food and generator safety, local resources, and emergency event information.

Souce: MyNevadaCounty.com