‘Nevada County Now’ preps for Earth Day

Nevada County Media (NCM) has launched a new broadcast program called “Nevada County Now,” aiming to provide a balance of information and entertainment.

The local nonprofit, which operates three public access cable channels and offers on-demand online content, had been planning the launch of “Nevada County Now” for several years. However, in response to the COVID-19 crisis, they decided to begin broadcasts sooner than previously planned.

The first episode of “Nevada County Now”, currently hosted by Cole Pettit, was broadcast March 23.

New episodes of the program air at 4 p.m. every weekday. Viewers can tune in on Comcast channel 11 and Suddenlink channel 16, or online at NCM’s website — http://www.nevadacountytv.org — Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

According to Ramona Howard, the executive director of NCM, the program has seen a significant increase in viewership during its time on the air as people continue to seek more information regarding COVID-19 and related developments.

“Nevada County Now” also incorporates more light-hearted content into the program, reflecting local points of interest.

“We hesitate to call this a news show,” said Howard. “Although we do report on local news, it ultimately will take on more of a feel of a mix between the news and a magazine style.”

As Earth Day approaches, Nevada County Media has plans to celebrate the holiday with special programming as well.

On Wednesday, NCM will offer a full day of environmentally themed content on its cable channels, with the stated focus of “what we can do to lessen our footprint.”

One of the programs during this Earth Day event is titled “COVID-19 and Climate Change: Two Sides of the Same Coin”. This presentation, which was originally going to be held as a live event until cancellation became necessary, will feature a discussion by UC Davis marine ecologist Dr. Tom Suchanek and Dana Nuccitelli from Yale Climate Connections.

“COVID-19 and Climate Change: Two Sides of the Same Coin” will air at 4 p.m. Wednesday and viewers will be able to tune in through NCM’s cable channels. The program will also be uploaded to their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

