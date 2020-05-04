Nevada County Now newscast launches today at TheUnion.com

The Union and Nevada County Media has collaborated to host an evening local news program called Nevada County Now, reporting the day’s top headlines, interviewing guest experts and produce video coverage of community news.

Nevada County Now will be posted 5 p.m. daily at TheUnion.com.

“We’re excited to offer another platform for delivering news and information and fostering community conversations,” The Union Editor Brian Hamilton said. “Working with what the Nevada County Media team has already created, by folding in the reporting of our staff at The Union, should make for a seamless transition in providing a daily news broadcast to the community.”

This project was created six weeks ago by Nevada County Media’s Ramona Howard, Andy Rolland, and Cole Petitt. It has aired every weekday since March 23. The program is getting a “much-needed boost” in collaborating with The Union, said Howard, Nevada County Media’s executive director.

“We knew this project would be amazing with a collaboration between NCM and The Union,” Howard said. “The journalism experience that The Union has was the missing piece. I couldn’t be anymore happier, and this is a great addition to educating and providing the community with information about what is happening here.”