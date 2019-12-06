Nevada County, Nevada City political races take shape

In some local political races, the deadline to declare for office passed on Friday.

That’s the case for the District 1 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

Incumbent Heidi Hall, Michael Taylor and Deborah Wilder are running for the seat. If no one candidate can achieve at least 50% of the vote, plus one vote, in the March 3 election, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a November 2020 runoff.

The deadline also has passed for the District 2 seat, currently held by Ed Scofield. Only Scofield declared for the seat by 5 p.m. Friday, and he’ll have no opposition in the March election.

However, the deadline for the District 5 seat won’t arrive until 5 p.m. Wednesday. That’s because incumbent Richard Anderson isn’t running again. In cases where the incumbent opts against running for reelection, the deadline pushes to next week.

As of Friday, Hardy Bullock was the only candidate for the District 5 supervisor seat.

Voters across the county and state will cast ballots in March’s primary for offices ranging from county supervisor to president. Nevada County residents will receive their vote-by-mail ballots in early February.

Nevada City

The Nevada City Council has three spots up for grabs. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to declare.

That’s because incumbent Valerie Moberg isn’t running again. Just one incumbent opting against a run is enough to trigger the extended deadline.

Rick Ewald, Daniela Fernandez, incumbent David Parker, Lorraine Reich and incumbent Reinette Senum have declared for office.

The top three vote-getters will win seats on the council.

City Clerk Niel Locke also has declared to run again. He faces no opposition.

Other races

Nevada County Superior Court Judges Linda Sloven and Robert Tice-Raskin face no opposition for their respective seats.

The Higgins Fire District will have a ballot measure that, if passed, will add a tax to pay for more employees, reopen the closed Dog Bar station and add paramedic services to all three district fire stations.

Nevada County voters also will cast ballots for state Assembly District 1, state Senate District 1, the 1st and 4th Congressional Districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, and in the presidential primary.

The Nevada County elections office had an incomplete list of candidates for those races, as people could declare at a handful of spots.

Candidates for state Assembly District 1 include Elizabeth Betancourt, incumbent Megan Dahle and PK “Paul” Dhanuka.

Candidates for state Senate District 1 include incumbent Brian Dahle, Linda Campbell Keller and Pamela Dawn Swartz.

Candidates for the 1st Congressional District include Audrey Denney and incumbent Doug LaMalfa. Candidates for the 4th Congressional District include Julianne Benzel, Brynne Kennedy and incumbent Tom McClintock.

To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.