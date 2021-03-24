Nevada County native Brad Sweet wins at Cotton Bowl

Nevada County native Brad Sweet celebrates after winning Saturday’s World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series race at the Cotton Bowl Speedway. It was the second win of the season for Sweet, who is the series’ two-time defending champion.

Trent Gower/Courtesy of World of Outlaws

Brad Sweet drove past the competition and back into victory lane Saturday in Texas.

Racing at the Cotton Bowl Speedway, the Nevada County native earned his second World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series win of the year and in the process, surged back into the overall points lead.

Sweet , who drives the No. 49 NAPA Auto Parts car for Kasey Kahne Racing, led 28 of 30 laps en route to victory in Saturday’s feature race, beating out Brent Marks for the $10,000 first-place prize.

Sweet, also known as “The Big Cat,” joined Sheldon Haudenschild as the only drivers to win two series races so far this season.

For Sweet it was his 60th career win in the World of Outlaws Series.

“It’s pretty cool,” Sweet said after the race . “They’ve all come with Kasey Kahne Racing, too, and we’ve got Kasey here with us tonight. I can’t thank him enough for the opportunity he’s given us. It’s been a fun ride so far, but it’s far from over. It’s always fun getting back in victory lane. These guys have been sticking by my side even through all my mistakes of late.”

Sweet also placed third in Friday’s feature race, and now has a run of five straight podium finishes in the series. The two-time defending World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champ currently holds a 24-point lead over second place Logan Schuchart in the overall points standings .

The series now heads to Missouri for a pair of races. The first coming Friday at US 36 Raceway in Osborne, followed by Saturday’s Jason Johnson Classic at Lake Ozark Speedway. To learn more about World of Outlaws racing visit http://www.worldofoutlaws.com .

DIBENEDETTO EARNS 11TH IN ATLANTA

After a rocky start to the season, NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto continues to improve with each race.

The Nevada County native tallied his best finish of the season on Sunday, placing 11th at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. His previous best finish of 2021 was 14th the week before in Phoenix.

“Stage points and an 11th place finish at Atlanta Sunday…solid day!” DiBenedetto said on Twitter. “Time to bring back my dirt racing background this week at Bristol.”

Ryan Blaney won the race in Atlanta, becoming the sixth different winner in six Cup Series races this season.

DiBenedetto, who drives the No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers racing , earned 31 driver points during the race and currently sits in 24th in the overall standings . Denny Hamlin is in first.

Next up for DiBenedetto and the NASCAR Cup Series is the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. The race is set for 12:30 p.m. Sunday and will be broadcast by FOX.

