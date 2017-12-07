Nevada County native Alexander Rossi to compete on Season 30 of “The Amazing Race”

American professional racing driver and Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will be a competitor on the upcoming season of “The Amazing Race” on CBS, according to a press release.

The show enters its 30th season and premieres on January 3 at 8 p.m. eastern time. With eight episodes on the docket, 11 teams will embark on a trek around world.

Rossi, 26, will compete with fellow race car driver Conor Daly on team IndyCar.

At every destination, the teams compete in a series of mental and physical challenges, hoping to avoid elimination.

The winning team takes home $1 million.

In an interview with CBS, Rossi said he and Daly have a close bond and are actually roommates together in Indianapolis.

“We’ve known each other for a really long time…” Rossi said. “Our competitiveness and what we are willing to do in order to win, I mean, there’ no boundaries when it comes to that…”

For full details about this season’s show go to CBS.