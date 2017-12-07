 Nevada County native Alexander Rossi to compete on Season 30 of “The Amazing Race” | TheUnion.com

Nevada County native Alexander Rossi to compete on Season 30 of “The Amazing Race”

Alexander Rossi will compete in this year's reality show "The Amazing Race."

American professional racing driver and Nevada City native Alexander Rossi will be a competitor on the upcoming season of “The Amazing Race” on CBS, according to a press release.

The show enters its 30th season and premieres on January 3 at 8 p.m. eastern time. With eight episodes on the docket, 11 teams will embark on a trek around world.

Rossi, 26, will compete with fellow race car driver Conor Daly on team IndyCar.

At every destination, the teams compete in a series of mental and physical challenges, hoping to avoid elimination.

The winning team takes home $1 million.

In an interview with CBS, Rossi said he and Daly have a close bond and are actually roommates together in Indianapolis.

“We’ve known each other for a really long time…” Rossi said. “Our competitiveness and what we are willing to do in order to win, I mean, there’ no boundaries when it comes to that…”

For full details about this season’s show go to CBS.

