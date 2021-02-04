Nevada County moving through phases of vaccination

As of Thursday, 9,150 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Nevada County residents, according to the state COVID-19 Vaccine dashboard.

This is an increase of 813 doses from Wednesday’s reported total, although numbers do not represent true day-to-day change as reporting may be delayed, according to state health officials.

As of this week, the county has received a total of 10,625 doses, according to a Wednesday release.

Statewide, 3,984,752 doses have been administered as of Thursday, according to the state dashboard.

Currently, according to Nevada County Public Health, residents eligible to receive the vaccine include all of Phase 1A and parts of the first tier of Phase 1B.

If you are a Phase 1A health care worker, and have not yet received a vaccine or been contacted about eligibility, Nevada County Public Health has posted a form to submit. Upon review, Public Health will contact you with appointment instructions as long as vaccine supply is sufficient.

Those in the first tier of Phase 1B, which includes certain occupational groups — education and child care, emergency services, and food and agriculture — as well as those 65 and older, are also eligible for the vaccine.

As the county currently has fewer doses than needed to vaccinate that entire tier, the groups being prioritized among those according to Public Health are education, emergency services, and residents 75 and older on a limited basis.

Dokimos Pharmacy, currently listed by Public Health as vaccinating health care personnel in Phase 1A, has an appointment scheduling page and wait list which can be accessed through http://www.dokimospharmacy.com.

Public Health, Chapa-De Indian Health, Western Sierra Medical Clinic, and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, on the other hand, are reaching out directly to those they have identified as highest need among eligible Nevada County residents — or in the case of the health centers and hospital, among their patients.

All California residents can currently visit MyTurn at https://myturn.ca.gov in order to sign up to receive an alert when they become eligible to receive a vaccine.

When a county’s health department has been incorporated into the system — which Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday could take “a few weeks” to be completed statewide — residents of that county will also be able to schedule vaccination appointments on the site as they become available.

“We’re really fortunate, we got our name at the top of the list and we’re in the first wave of health departments that are being onboarded into that system,” said Nevada County Director of Public Health Jill Blake at a Thursday vaccine webinar hosted by YubaNet. “So when that is active, and when we’re able to populate that system for clinics, that’s where people can hear about them.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.