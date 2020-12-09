Nevada County moves into regional Stay-at-Home Order beginning Friday

FROM A RELEASE:

Good afternoon,

Today, the State announced that Nevada County, along with neighboring counties in the Greater Sacramento region, will be moving into the State’s Regional Stay at Home Order beginning Friday, December 11th. The order will remain in effect for a minimum of three weeks. Find more information in our media release on our website: https://www.mynevadacounty.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3427.

To protect our essential and healthcare workers, first responders, vulnerable residents and businesses, please stay home except for essential needs. Learn more about the regional Stay at Home Order at COVID19.ca.gov.

Nevada County is hosting a COVID-19 Business Task Force meeting from 3-4 p.m. today, Wednesday, December 9th to discuss the most recent business resources. Register on Zoom at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/COVID19BusinessTaskForce.

The State is planning to send out a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA), similar to our CodeRED Emergency Alerts, to residents of Nevada County and neighboring counties in the Greater Sacramento region who will be under the regional Stay at Home Order.

Source: County of Nevada