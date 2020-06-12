Nevada County Media plans for virtual July Fourth parade

The last day to register for parade participation is Monday. Parade filming will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 20

From birthdays, anniversaries and holidays, celebrations have looked very different during the past few months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, celebrations in a safe manner have persisted all the same. In an effort to virtually unite the community on July 4, Nevada County Media is organizing a pre-filmed parade, light show, and performance compilation, relying on the contribution of local participants.

Those wishing to be part of this celebration have several options for how to get involved. One is to register to join the parade.

“This carefully staged event will feel more like participating in the making of a movie, versus a traditional street filled parade,” said Ramona Howard, executive director of NC Media. “The end product will have the feel to the viewer as if they are there watching a traditional parade. We are looking for the traditional parade participants in order to pull this off. People in cars, riding horses, walking, and so on. We are putting our own twist on this year’s parade and making lemonade with the lemons we are being given.”

This will be filmed on a closed set at the new NC Media studio over several days and will air at 11 a.m. July 4 to cable, Facebook, YouTube, and the http://www.nevadacountymedia.org website.

In addition to the parade, NC Media is also putting together a music and light show special presentation that will air at 7 p.m. July 4. This will air on cable, Facebook, YouTube, and the http://www.nevadacountymedia.org website.

NC Media is looking for dancers, jugglers and community members who wish to share a positive message, and more.

“We have created a project that can include everyone in the community,” Howard said.

Those wishing to perform may either submit a video that they take of their act or they can come to the studio for filming.

“Our goal is to make this easy, fun and accessible,” she added.

The last day to register for parade participation is Monday. Parade filming will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 20.

The last day to register for an in-studio performance will be Monday, June 22.

The last day to submit music and light videos will be Friday, June 26.

There is a $20 entry fee for participation, which goes toward the crew that will be putting the huge project together. For more information and to register, go to http://www.nevadacountymedia.org/july-4th.

Source: Nevada County Media