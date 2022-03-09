Nevada County Media hosts reopening today

Learn to act in front of a camera, become a game show host, cut your first music album or write your best-ever screenplay.

Nevada County Media offers the place where people can unleash their creativity, and all the options will be on display during the grand reopening and open house from noon to 7 p.m. today.

“We built this hub to be a collaborative creative place. COVID derailed that for a bit,” said Executive Director Ramona Howard in a news release. “It is time to come explore what possibilities are within your reach.”

People can tour the facility at 355 Crown Point Circle, in Grass Valley’s Whispering Pines industrial area. They can talk with staff and learn how to connect with other people who are yearning to express themselves through acting, video, music, art, writing and other outlets.

During the reopening, Nevada County Media will offer deals on memberships that give people access to studio space, equipment and software. They can save $50 on yearly individual memberships. For a yearly rate of $75, this price gives them access. People should join or renew today.





Call 530-272-8862 or stop by Nevada County Media studios to learn more.

Becoming a member of Nevada County Media has rewards. Every member receives free and discounted classes, as well as free and discounted tickets to events. As part of its reopening, Nevada County Media is offering a variety of in-person gatherings.

Details about Nevada County Media and individual events are on the calendar at http://www.NevadaCountyMedia.org .

All in-person events will comply with local COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines, and are subject to change in capacity, date and format. Masks are required inside the building at this time. Participants and attendees are encouraged to stay home if experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19.

Source: Nevada County Media