Nevada County Media has new home in Grass Valley

A bit over two years ago, Nevada County Media had zero paying members.

Today, they have 250.

That’s according to Nevada County Media Executive Director Ramona Howard.

With all those members, 21 interns last year and currently nine part-time employees, Howard said the nonprofit had outgrown its old space.

It recently moved to 355 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley, and will host an open house on Wednesday.

The new production studio of about 2,000 square feet is equipped with an expansive lounge, private editing rooms, an audio recording studio, a podcasting room and more, said Howard, adding that the nonprofit now has space for a studio audience.

Nevada County Media’s transition has been part of ongoing growth.

Previously known as NCTV, the nonprofit expanded its distribution to more common online channels, like YouTube and Facebook. It now conducts and helps facilitate audio, video and film production, creates digital art and design, and its production team livestreams events.

“Anything having to do with media,” said Howard.

The nonprofit also teaches podcasting and film techniques year-round to anyone over 15 years of age, said Howard.

The executive director said she expects membership to continue increasing as the nonprofit becomes more comfortable in its new, expanded space.

