“Tips and Tricks for Summer Gardening” will be the topic of conversation at the Friday, April 14 Brown Bag Lecture series presented by Sierra College’s OLLI program. The free, online Zoom discussion and slideshow, beginning at noon, will feature Nevada County Master Gardener, Molly Breen.
Breen, a long-time Nevada County resident and retired science teacher, is part of the UC Davis Master Gardener program which provides outreach, workshops and a hotline for gardening questions to both Placer and Nevada County residents.
“I’ve been an orchardist and organic farmer for most of my life,” says Breen, “so my knowledge is pretty vast on this subject. Although I’m considered a new Master Gardener, I’m excited to share with people the best gardening practices — based on the UC science-based protocol,” she said. Her power point and discussion will cover the planting of summer vegetables, annual flowers, herbs, soil and fertilization, mitigating unpredictable frost as well as dealing with pest management.
“I’ve got a few tricks to deal with those tomato hornworms!” says Breen.
Sierra College’s OLLI Brown Bag Series is a one hour, monthly lecture by individuals in the business, education and political sector speaking on current events and issues relevant to both our community as well as regionally. The presentation is via Zoom and is free to the public. To participate in this online lecture, go to: www.SierraOLLI.org, scroll down to “OLLI Extras” and click on Brown Bag Lecture Series. You’ll find the link for the April 14th event with Breen. The Brown Bag speaker for May 5 will feature the Sacramento Bee’s Pulitzer Prize Winning Cartoonist, Jack Ohman.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Sierra College is part of a national network of 125 OLLI programs established by the Bernard Osher Foundation. Its mission is to provide adults, 50 years and older, with a variety of classes (both in-person and online via ZOOM), field trips and lecture series for those still seeking life-long learning but without the encumbering stress of tests, grades or homework. For more information on upcoming Brown Bag Series and lectures, or how to become an OLLI member, go to www.SierraOLLI.org