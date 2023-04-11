TownTalkBreen-GVU-041123

Master Gardener Molly Breen to chat about getting your garden ready for planting.

 Submitted photo

“Tips and Tricks for Summer Gardening” will be the topic of conversation at the Friday, April 14 Brown Bag Lecture series presented by Sierra College’s OLLI program. The free, online Zoom discussion and slideshow, beginning at noon, will feature Nevada County Master Gardener, Molly Breen.

Breen, a long-time Nevada County resident and retired science teacher, is part of the UC Davis Master Gardener program which provides outreach, workshops and a hotline for gardening questions to both Placer and Nevada County residents.