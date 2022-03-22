Nevada County makes moves on housing

The Board of Supervisors is looking to get people into homes.

A Tuesday vote of the board increased funding to AMI Housing, Inc. — a nonprofit that provides housing and life-skills to residents of Nevada and Placer County who otherwise might be homeless. With another $900,000, the county hopes to buy property to house people with mental health challenges.

“Our job is to get that funding out to AMI toward purchasing a house,” said Phebe Bell, director of the county’s Behavioral Health Department. “Specifically, we are asking for a deed restriction for 55 years, so only Behavioral Health clients can stay at the property and assures a publicly funded property is used for a public good.”

Behavioral Health has identified a property in Grass Valley that is within its purchasing power, but has not yet secured the deal. If the intended property does not come through, the department will continue to explore another suitable parcel.

The increase in the housing development corporation contract also supports staffing.





“This facility will be at our highest level of staffing,” said Bell. “Who will live here? … community members who went to school here or in some cases sons and daughters of those who grew up here. Often they come through programs like Odyssey House for half a year, and then we realized they still needed local support to attain a positive trajectory.”

The goal is to keep people safe and out of the crisis system, out of hospitals, out of homelessness and out of incarceration. Behavioral Health has about 250 clients who receive some form of housing.

“We’re always looking for more housing and we have more clients than available housing,” said Bell. “But there are no other plans currently to purchase additional property. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 includes $1.5 billion for behavioral health. Should the Legislature approve Newson’s budget, more funding can be allocated and that will go locally toward additional housing.

HOSPITALITY HOUSE

Mike Dent, Child Support Services and Housing director, also presented a housing-related proposal to supervisors on Tuesday.

Dent proposed the approval of a new service contract with Hospitality House to provide non-congregational shelter services at the Sierra Guest House. The contract provides $100,000 for pre-development for design rehab improvements, for a maximum total of $668,900.

There are no general funds used. Support come from the Homeless/Housing Assistance and Prevention Grant and the Department of Social Services.

For the last two years Sierra Guest House served as a non-congregate interim shelter, similar to Hospitality House. As of Monday, Nevada County had 18 motel/hotel rooms under county rent for individuals, Dent said.

“These were mainly the disabled, the aged, and newborn infants transitioning to foster care,” he added.

According to Dent, temporary shelter programs during the pandemic launched Project Roomkey. It was a temporary program for motels and hotels to help people recover from COVID-19 or keep them safely social distanced. But the trend now is Homekey, a program transitioning people to multifamily apartments and manufactured housing, while also converting commercial properties to permanent housing for target populations.

“It is a way to get out of the hotel room model,” said Dent.

What the county gets is up to 20 beds. It includes 24-hour onsite supervision, laundry facilities and transportation to appointments. It also provides case managers to help people transition to permanent housing.

“Our goal is to pull people out of hotel rooms and into the Sierra Guest House,” said Dent. ”We won’t get to net zero, but we’ll reduce the number to just a few.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com