Nevada County looks to continue tourism campaign

Nevada County is looking to continue funding the promotion of local tourism.

“Part of Nevada County’s economic development strategy is to support our small business, outdoor recreation, and tourism sectors,” wrote Caleb Dardick, county executive office projects administrator, in an email Friday. He added that, to that end, the county has funded the “Go Nevada County” website for the past few years.

The “Go Nevada County“ website, which includes information about local history, things to do, and an events calendar, was launched in 2010 .

The county released a Request for Proposals on Thursday, seeking applicants to conduct a comprehensive, year-round marketing campaign promoting local entertainment, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.

In addition to maintenance of the “Go Nevada County” website and presence on other online platforms, the request states that one new feature of the campaign would be the development of a “portal” to connect visitors to content offered by tourism- and business-centered organizations in the county, such as city chambers of commerce, Truckee and Grass Valley downtown associations, and the Economic Resource Council.





According to the document, the county Board of Supervisors is tentatively scheduled to approve a contract for the campaign in January, and the campaign’s budget is $75,000 for an 18-month contract.

The Union holds the current ”Go Nevada County“ contract, according to The Union’s associate publisher, Julia Stidham.

County records show the current contract was originally set to last through June, then extended once to go through August, and a second time to go through December.

A staff report to the Board of Supervisors last month, recommending that the contract amount be increased for the four-month extension, stated that the contract’s expenditures were underutilized at the beginning of the term due to COVID-19 and the state shelter-at-home order, “but strategically used to help promote tourism-related sectors and businesses as the county began to open back up in the spring and summer of 2021.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com