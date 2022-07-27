Nevada County looks for info in plaque vandalism

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission this week reported that the historical plaque at Hirschman’s Pond, which commemorates the Jewish community that helped Nevada County thrive during the Gold Rush era, was defaced.

This is the only plaque out of over 200 historical plaques in the county known to be vandalized and the only historical plaque that references the Jewish community, a news release states.

County personnel promptly removed the plaque and expect to clean it and restore it shortly.

As community members and leaders, the Equity and Inclusion Leadership Alliance condemn this recent act of anti-Semitism and will continue to speak out against acts of hate and prejudice, it states in the release. Allowing one act of hate opens the door for escalation. It is committed to valuing, acknowledging, and honoring every person’s humanity. It invites everyone in Nevada County to reflect on how they can be part of the solution in their own spheres of influence, and remains committed to the work required to examine our past, end racial bias and build new, meaningful connections in our community.

Hirschman’s‘s Pond was registered as a historical landmark by the Board of Supervisors on July 13, 2021. The plaque was installed earlier this year. It commemorates the Jewish community that helped Nevada County thrive during the Gold Rush era, and Leb Hirschman, the miner who owned Hirschman’s Diggins. The pond is what remains of the mine.

If anyone has information about who defaced the plaque, contact the Nevada City Police Department or the Historical Landmarks Commission by email at info@nevadacountylandmarks.com .