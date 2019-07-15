Nevada County looking for Citizen’s Academy candidates

One week you could speak to the Nevada County district attorney and public defender. The next you might take a tour of the jail.

Participants in this year’s Citizen’s Academy will learn about aspects of county government, hearing from a wide swath of employees during the 10-week course.

People who want to become part of the Citizen’s Academy have until Friday to apply.

Those interested can apply online: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/376/Citizens-Academy. Questions should be emailed to: ceo@co.nevada.ca.us. They also can call the CEO’s office at 530-265-7040. Physical applications are at the CEO’s office in the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

“The county aims to have a diverse group of participants from our community who are looking to learn more and get engaged with their local government,” said Taylor Wolfe, administrative analyst with the county, in an email.

Patrick Eidman, CEO of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, graduated last year from the program. Past participants strongly recommended it to him, and he figured it would help him connect with people in the community.

“It turned into being a lot more than that,” Eidman said.

Eidman said he was surprised to learn the degree county officials work with nonprofits to provide services.

This year’s applicants will learn around Aug. 5 whether they’ve been accepted to the program.

The academy is from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays, starting in late August and running into early November.

