Nevada County: Local tax collectors can’t change property tax deadline

We understand and share the public’s anxiety and concern about the impacts of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. With the recent extensions of the Federal and State Income Tax deadlines, people are questioning why this is not also happening with local property tax deadlines. It is important for everyone to note that Local County Tax Collectors have no authority to change the April 10 deadline for the Second Installment of Property Taxes because the delinquency date of April 10, 2020, is established by State law.

We also do not support the extension of the due dates as these revenues support essential local public services, such as emergency response, public health, schools and other local financial obligations and come at a time when these cash flows are needed most to sustain these services. But we also understand how this is affecting the personal lives of our constituents, physically and/or financially, not only locally but around the State, country and globally.

We are in unprecedented times and we are being faced with balancing the crisis at hand, the impacts that this crisis is having on our community and fulfilling the duty we have to keep our county essential services up and running. We want to encourage all those who have the ability to pay, to do so using our online or telephone payment services or to mail their payments, with a timely postmark of April 10, 2020. E-check payments have no cost but credit/debit cards are charged a 2.38% convenience fee by our offsite vendor. For those who are directly impacted, either physically or financially and are unable to pay timely, there will be a penalty waiver process offered after the April 10th deadline. This will require documentation of how you were impacted by the virus, either reduced hours, layoffs, business closure, hospitalization, etc., that made the timely payment of taxes not possible.

As you are probably aware, the County has announced that it will be closing to the public for most non-essential services beginning March 19th. We will continue to have staff available to answer calls, emails and in-person on an appointment basis only for those that cannot use the above methods of payment and need to come into the office. You will need to call our main line at 530-265-1285 to set this appointment. Please do not come down to the office without an appointment as we will have limited staffing and may not be able to accommodate you.

We want to stress that we do understand the impact that this virus is having on the economy, our constituents and our own families and want to assure everyone that we will do our best to work with those impacted, either physically or economically, by the COVID-19 crisis and who are unable to pay timely due to circumstances related to this crisis. As things are changing daily, the County website and social media sites will be kept up-to-date for questions that everyone might have.

Please stay safe and healthy and know that we are all in this together.

Source: Tina Vernon, Nevada County treasurer-tax collector