Nevada County library to resume in-person services on Tuesday

Graphic provided by Nevada County Community Library.



From a press release:

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, The Nevada County Community Library will be resuming in-person services at all branches.

Patrons will be invited back into the buildings to browse the shelves, use public computers, and enjoy library spaces once more.

“We know our libraries are much more than books,” said County Librarian Nick Wilczek in a news release. “We are happy to welcome everyone back to safely enjoy these spaces. I’d like to thank our community for their patience and understanding over the past few weeks.”

The statewide mask mandate ends Tuesday. Nevada County officials haven’t yet determined an end date for their mask mandate.

The Nevada County Community Library initially paused in-person services on Jan. 20 in response to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases in Nevada County. During this time, they implemented a curbside pick up model to ensure that general library services including material checkout and grab-and-go programs were still available for the community. With COVID-19 case numbers dropping in the county, the library will once again open its doors to the public.

Curbside pick up will still be available for anyone that would like to use it. Items available for pickup from the library should be placed on hold either online using their library card or by calling a local branch. Once the item is on hold, those wishing to visit the library can call to schedule a time to pick up their items. Patrons should have their library card ready during this call to check out items over the phone.

For more information on in-person services or other library services, visit the library website at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call your local library branch.

Source: Nick Wilczek