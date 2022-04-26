Nevada County library to expand hours

Beginning Monday, the Nevada County Library is extending its open hours to return to its pre-pandemic schedule.

The new hours will include Saturdays at the Truckee, Madelyn Helling, Grass Valley, Bear River, and Doris Foley Library branches, as well as evening hours at multiple branches. Patrons will be able to check out books and movies, enjoy library events, and use public computers during these open hours, a news release states.

“We are so happy to be offering Saturday hours again for our community,” County Librarian Nick Wilczek said in the release. “We know there are plenty of people who enjoy using the library on weekends, so we are glad to be able to provide this option once more.”

With more open hours, the library will be able to provide even more in-person events for patrons. Library users can look forward to local author spotlights, poetry happy hours, teen book clubs and art programs, and a number of other events for people of all ages. More information on these and other library events can be found on the library events calendar at madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar .

Evening and Saturday hours vary by location. For a full list of Nevada County Library’s hours and location, visit nevadacountyca.gov/library or contact your local library branch.

Source: Nevada County