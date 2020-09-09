Nevada County Library suspends overdue fees during COVID-19

The Nevada County Community Library has announced that it will be temporarily suspending all overdue fines and late fees throughout the COVID-19 health crisis. This move is meant to ease the burden for many people in the Nevada County area. Patrons who may not be able to easily leave their homes due to a wish to shelter in place or self-isolation can now wait to return items until they feel it is safe to do so. Additionally, those who may be struggling financially will be able to more easily use the library without worry of accruing late fees.

“We’re always trying to make your library easier to use, especially now,” said new County Library Director Nick Wilczeck, “We want to encourage everyone to come and use the library right now without the worry of fines and fees.”

Users should note that lost or damaged books may still incur a fee. Patrons are encouraged to contact their local library if they believe that an item will be returned more than five months past the original checkout date as these items may be set to lost.

This isn’t the first instance of the Nevada County Community Library adapting to the changing times. The library system has been offering curb side and front door pickup of items at the Madelyn Helling, Grass Valley, Truckee, Bear River and Penn Valley libraries since late May. Patrons can pick out a book, DVD, magazine, or other item to put on hold either online or by phone. Once the item is on hold, those wishing to visit the library should call their local branch weekdays between the hours of noon and 5 p.m. to schedule a time to pick-up their items.

Staff at the Truckee, Madelyn Helling, and Grass Valley libraries have also implemented a new way to help people find their next “great book” during the current crisis. During their “Outdoor Book Browsing” hours, patrons can visit one of these three branches to peruse the latest books and movies on carts and tables. Items are available to check out on the spot and staff are on hand to answer questions or make recommendations. Visitors are required to wear masks and gloves when looking through these materials as a precaution. Outdoor Book Browsing hours run Monday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Madelyn Helling Library, and 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Grass Valley Library. All outdoor services are subject to cancellation due to weather or poor air quality.

For more information, visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call your local library branch.