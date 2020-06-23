Nevada County Library seeks to preserve modern day history

The Nevada County Community Library is working to preserve the narrative of this historic moment by asking residents to send their journal entries, art, essays, photos, poems and anything else they have created during the COVID-19 crisis. These items create a snapshot of the county’s response to the uncertainty of stay-at-home orders and the resilience of the community. By gathering them, the library hopes to show future generations a glimpse of life in Nevada County during the pandemic.

Librarians are looking to answer questions such as; What feelings do people have? What are they doing during this time? What activities are popular? What do people miss? What makes people feel grateful or nervous? If you need help figuring out what to write or say, journal prompts are available at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/3010/Community-Archive-Project. All submissions must be accompanied by an Archival Contribution form found at the website above or available via curb side pickup at any library branch. Please contact your local branch for more information.

Those interested in sharing their entries may email scanned copies along with the contribution form to Reference Librarian Laura Pappani at laura.pappani@co.nevada.ca.us or send physical copies to:

Community Archive Project, Attn: Laura Pappani, 211 N. Pine Street, Nevada City, CA 95959.

Submissions will be reviewed by librarians for their merit, appropriateness and value to local history. Once reviewed, the items will be preserved in a local library collection and added to the library website or sent to the State Library for their collection. The library would like it noted that the Archive has no obligation to use your material but will do its best to preserve the items best suited for the project. Unfortunately, items submitted cannot be returned so making personal copies of the work is encouraged. All work must not violate any confidentiality, privacy, security or other laws. Community members of all ages are encouraged to participate. For more information on this and other library initiatives please visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call 530-265-4606.