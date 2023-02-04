What is one of the best ways to be neighborly? Bake your neighbors a casserole? Invite them over for a barbecue? Share a recipe? With a significant Latinx population in Truckee, library staff wanted to find a way to strengthen and build on existing relationships to better connect with the community. “The stories behind our favorite recipes are great ways to get to know each other,” says Truckee Library Technician, Rotha Carlson.
In September, during Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month, the Truckee Latino Cookbook Project was created to celebrate this ethnicity and hear the stories of members of the Latinx community through food. With help and contributions of Nataly Zarate, who gathered a great number of recipes from the community, the Truckee Library created and published its very own cookbook! The creators and contributors of the Latino Cookbook Project held a celebration at the Truckee Library on Friday, February 3rd.