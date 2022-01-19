Nevada County library pauses in-person services

The Nevada County Community Library has put a pause on all in-person library services, and will return to curbside and front door pick up only starting Thursday, Jan. 20.

This decision has been made in response to rising COVID-19 cases in Nevada County, a news release states.

“This was a difficult call to make, but ultimately we want to do whatever is safest for our community,” County Librarian Nick Wilczek said in the release.

All circulating library branches will provide curbside and front door pickup service during their regular open hours. Patrons of the Grass Valley, Madelyn Helling, and Truckee libraries can place an order for pickup at their favorite location from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Penn Valley Library patrons can pick up anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For people seeking a later pickup or a Saturday option, the Bear River Library will have this service available from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.





Items available for pickup from the library should be placed on hold either online using their library card or by calling a local branch. Once the item is on hold, those wishing to visit the library can call to schedule a time to pick up their items.

Patrons should have their library card ready during this call to check out items over the phone. Curbside is available for anyone who would like to use it. Patrons can also look forward to plenty of virtual and grab-and-go programs in lieu of in-person events. These will include storytimes, art activities, entertainment, and more.

For more information on library services and events, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call your local library branch.

Source: Nevada County