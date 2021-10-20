Nevada County Library hosts Halloween Art & Poetry Walk

On Tuesday, the Nevada County Community Library is hosting a Halloween Art & Poetry Walk at Pine Grove Historical Cemetery from 4 to 5:30 p.m., along with Nevada County Poet Laureate Kirsten Casey.

To honor the season, and this historic town, the library invites the community to gather outside at the Pine Grove Historical Cemetery for some community graveyard poetry and sketching.

Participants should bring a blanket to sit on and something firm to write or draw on. Supplies will be provided, and participants are welcome to bring their favorite pen or drawing pencils. Casey will join library staff in leading the group to respectfully explore this treasured parcel of souls, learning about the history of Pine Grove, headstone symbolism, and some other creative surprises. This program is for adults and teens, and may not be appropriate for younger community members.

Casey is the regional coordinator for poets in the schools, helped found the Dream a Difference Program — an international poetry exchange for rural grade school students — and has participated in the Poetry Out Loud Program, as a judge, for the past decade. She continues to partner with Nevada County Community Libraries, hosting workshops and programs at both Madelyn Helling and Grass Valley branches. She believes poetry is accessible to everyone, and that experiencing poems, whether writing or reading them, should be an act of wonder and open-mindedness.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to meet at the Pine Grove Historical Cemetery on Red Dog Road, between Park Avenue and Berggren Lane. Parking is available in spaces provided, as well as additional parking across the street.

For more information, visit the events calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

Source: Nevada County Library